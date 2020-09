A lorry has struck the railway bridge on Harlaxton Road in Grantham.

An eyewitness saw the lorry hit the bridge shortly after 5.15pm. Traffic is building up in the area.

It comes less than a week aft er another lorry hit the same railway bridge last Thursday.

Photo: C Miller via Facebook.