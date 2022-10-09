A Journal reader has responded to calls for cyclists to stay off footpaths by a woman following a fall.

Grantham resident and cyclist, Steve, Chapman submitted a letter to the Journal after reading a recent article about Janice Blewett, who suffered a fall while avoiding a cyclist who was on the pavement.

Janice called for cyclists to stay off footpaths, after her fall left her with a head injury.

A cyclist using a cycle path. (Credit: iStock / Alvarez) (59838714)

Steve offered his perspective as a cyclist and pedestrian in the town, and called for better cycling infrastructure.

He wrote: "I sympathise with the lady and I hope she is not too traumatised by the event.

"I did want to provide some balance to the article though, as a cyclist and pedestrian of Grantham town myself, I see things from multiple angles.

"Grantham is no different to most other towns in that there is no adequate cycling infrastructure, the paths and roads are not in good condition, and no path or road user wishes to share space with any other mode of transport.

"Take Barrowby Road for example, one side of the road the path is deemed a shared pedestrian/cycle path, but as you near the town the path narrows and the path deteriorates dramatically in surface quality making it unsafe, not to mention all the driveway entrances.

"As you approach the bridge the shared status abruptly ends so if you wish to remain cycling you must brave the hazardous road with lorries often taking the centre line under the bridge.

"When I am cycling at high speed I will only ever take the road and try to be mindful of traffic.

"I will only use a cycle path when cycling at a lower speeds so as to blend with other path users as to tear past a pedestrian at 25-30mph is inappropriate and dangerous to all concerned.

"I have cycled on footpaths before if I have no safer alternative but I only do so at very low speeds as I feel it is more considerate and would be no different in pathway intrusion to that of a pram or a buggy.

"I am aware that not all cycle riders are the same, some are more considerate than others. The same could be said for motorist and some pedestrians in how they behave towards others and in respect of highway codes.

"I recently saw an illegal e-scooter rider weave through traffic in town with no care for anyone but himself, and run through all the red lights going - but that is a whole other topic.

"To sum up, not all cycle riders are inconsiderate, and Grantham's roads and pathways are poorly maintained and poorly designed to accommodate all the users who wish to use them efficiently."