Nottinghamshire given high risk status under Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the whole of Nottinghamshire has been given high risk status in the new national system of coronavirus restrictions.

It means a ban on mixing between households indoors will officially come into force from tomorrow (Wednesday). The rule of six will continue to be in place outdoors, including private gardens.

Shops, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open.

Boris Johnson has announced further measures to ease lockdown.(42353521)

In his speech to Parliament, Mr Johnson said the action was needed to halt the spread of coronavirus and prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

A significant part of England will be covered by the medium risk level, the lowest tier of risk and the one that is lower than Nottinghamshire's classification.

Local authorities in Nottinghamshire had already encouraged households not to mix, ahead of the official announcement, following a huge increase in cases.

The high level, which Nottinghamshire is in, will see people prevented from socialising with other households indoors.

Most areas already living under local restrictions such as Greater Manchester and Birmingham will move into this category.

The very high risk level, the highest tier, sees people banned from socialising with other households both indoors and in private gardens while bars and pubs will close unless they can operate as restaurants.

Councillor Simon Robinson, leader of Rushcliffe Brough Council, which includes Bingham, said: “It’s imperative Rushcliffe residents, in line with all those across Nottinghamshire, play their part to stop the spread of the virus by not mixing indoors with people from other households.

“We know the sacrifices many people have made and continue to make that affect their freedom but we must continue to follow all guidelines so we can do what is required to protect us all.

“Please continue to check our website www.rushcliffe.gov.uk for the latest advice to follow.”

The whole of Nottinghamshire had been expected to move into the very high risk tier because of ever-increasing infection rates.

Liverpool is to be placed in the very high risk category from Wednesday. As of today, Nottingham city has an infection rate of 830 per 100,000 and is the worst affected in the country, while Liverpool has a rate of 598.5, the third worst in England.