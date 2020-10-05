Number of cases of Covid-19 increases by 68 in Lincolnshire

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincolnshire has increased by 68.

Overall this means 510 cases have been confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire so far in just five days in October.

Over the weekend, cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire leapt by 317 over the weekend after a glitch last week missed thousands off the statistics nationally.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42345022)

The number of cases confirmed in South Kesteven has increased by 17 to 634. The number of deaths remains at 52 in the district.

A new alert system has also been revealed, which will see lockdown restrictions based on three different reactionary levels.

NHS figures showed no further deaths in hospitals across the region today.

The government dashboard’s death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, also showed no further fatalities.

Nationally, cases increased by 12,594 to 515,571 while deaths increased by 19 to 42,369.