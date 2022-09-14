The number of Lincolnshire children in care has risen by 55 in the last year.

Lincolnshire County Council says the rise is "hugely significant", with numbers now standing at 735.

The same pattern is being seen across the country in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Lincolnshire County Council. (47441215)

There are 499 children out of 735 that are currently placed in foster care or pre-adoptive placements.

This is a smaller proportion than pre-pandemic, largely due to a reduced number of carer households.

A council report says: "Given the events of the last two years, this continues to be a huge testimony to the existing fostering families and those who have joined the Lincolnshire fostering community during this period."

Five of the children are unaccompanied migrant children aged between 15 and 18 years old, the report confirms.

There are a total of 289 foster households currently registered, each approved to look after between one and three children.

Ninety-one more were approved over the last year, although 27 had ceased fostering for reasons ranging from family circumstances to retirement.

The Corporate Parenting report states: "The local picture during this year reflects the larger scale challenges with the gap widening between the children in care number growth and the number of fostering families becoming approved."

It says it has been difficult to recruit carers, and the temporary relaxation of regulations by the government unfortunately didn’t bring more forwards.

It warns that "the loss of existing carers continues to be of concern".

However, some foster placements are now resuming after the pandemic.