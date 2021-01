The number of children in Grantham relying on foodbank vouchers soared during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to their end of year report published last week, Grantham Foodbank recorded a 34 per cent increase in the number of youngsters relying on their support in 2020.

It shows that vouchers for children rose from 1,402 in 2019 to 1,877 in the past 12 months alone.