Number of Covid-19 cases rises by 38 in Lincolnshire

There have been 38 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire today (Wednesday).

This includes an increase of five cases in South Kesteven taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district so far to 562.

One further death was recorded at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust yesterday.

The latest figures mean there have been 820 cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far in September, compared to 204 for the whole of August.

Infection rates have doubled in some areas around Greater Lincolnshire this month — but county health bosses say the area is unlikely to see any local lockdowns before wider national restrictions are brought in.

Since the start of term, over 30 schools in the region have had staff or pupil infections and groups had to self isolate.

The government’s own death tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, increased by three - two Lincolnshire residents and one North Lincolnshire resident.

Since the start of September, however, there have been seven deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals – with the same number confirmed to be residents living in the area.

This is a 0.85 per cent mortality rate for the month.

In August, there were no hospital deaths recorded in NHS figures.

On Tuesday, health bosses also confirmed the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum, which led the initial charge against coronavirus, had also been stood back up.

Nationally, cases increased by 7,108 to 453,264 while deaths increased by 71 to 42,143.