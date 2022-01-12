Deaths from covid recorded in South Kesteven
Published: 12:53, 12 January 2022
| Updated: 12:55, 12 January 2022
Further deaths from covid have been recorded in the area as cases continue to rise.
During the past week, four deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test have been recorded in South Kesteven.
The latest fatality brings the number of deaths recorded in the district to 311, up from 307.
According to figures released by Public Health England yesterday (January 11), South Kesteven's seven-day infection rate stands at 1,575 cases per every 100,000 people with 2,048 people who have tested positive in the past week.