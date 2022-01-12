Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Deaths from covid recorded in South Kesteven

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:53, 12 January 2022
 | Updated: 12:55, 12 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Further deaths from covid have been recorded in the area as cases continue to rise.

During the past week, four deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test have been recorded in South Kesteven.

The latest fatality brings the number of deaths recorded in the district to 311, up from 307.

Covid-19 stock image
Covid-19 stock image

According to figures released by Public Health England yesterday (January 11), South Kesteven's seven-day infection rate stands at 1,575 cases per every 100,000 people with 2,048 people who have tested positive in the past week.

Coronavirus Grantham Health Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE