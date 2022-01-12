Further deaths from covid have been recorded in the area as cases continue to rise.

During the past week, four deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test have been recorded in South Kesteven.

The latest fatality brings the number of deaths recorded in the district to 311, up from 307.

Covid-19 stock image

According to figures released by Public Health England yesterday (January 11), South Kesteven's seven-day infection rate stands at 1,575 cases per every 100,000 people with 2,048 people who have tested positive in the past week.