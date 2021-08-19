Research has shown that the number of people in jobs is continuing to rise following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Alternative Claimant Count has measured the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits under the Universal Credit system.

In South Kesteven, there were 3,525 claimants in July, down from 4,586 or 23 per cent on the previous year.

The Job Centre in St John's Street, Stamford

The rate is down from a 103 increase from April to May, and compares favourably with the 2.4 per cent rise of 196 from January to February when England entered its third national lockdown.

In the East Midlands, the employment rate is at 75.3 per cent, higher than the UK average of 75.1 per cent as the number of people unemployed is at 104,000 - down 21,000 on the quarter and down 9,000 on the year.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: "There are positive signs of recovery in today’s jobs figures with the number of young people and older workers on payrolls up on the quarter and the employment rate increasing to 75.1 per cent.

“There is still work to do and we’re focused on helping employers fill roles through our Plan for Jobs – giving people of all ages the skills, support and experience needed to confidently land that next opportunity.”

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince added: “Universal Credit continues to support people across the country. We’ve hired 13,500 new work coaches to offer claimants individual tailored support, and our Plan for Jobs is helping them into the sectors that are recruiting.

"Anyone who thinks they may be eligible to benefit should head to the Understanding Universal Credit website to find out more.”

According to the Government Find A Job website, there are 263 jobs available in Grantham.