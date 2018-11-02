Lincolnshire syphilis shocker
Public Health England has issued a warning about sexually transmitted diseases, claiming the number of syphilis cases in |Lincolnshire have more than doubled.
No numbers are given locally, but the agency says the county cases are clustered around Lincoln.
Public Health England is issuing specific public health advice to Lincolnshire residents on the matter following its release of figures for sexually transmitted diseases in 2017, and compared them with previous years.
Tony McGinty, Consultant in Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, said:
"We know that historically, the majority of Syphilis cases were seen amongst males, particularly in men who have sex with men (MSM). But since 2016 there has been an increase in the number and proportion of heterosexual males and females.
“This is happening sporadically across Lincolnshire with most cases being clustered around Lincoln city, and we want to try and prevent the problem getting bigger.
“We want to reach out to both men and women in long-term heterosexual relationships who’ve recently started having sexual contact with other partners.
“Our sexual health clinics offer testing, advice and sympathetic support for men and women – and their partners - in this especially sensitive position."
Further information on syphilis is available on NHS Choices - https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/syphilis/
You can find your nearest sexual health service by visiting https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/sexual-health-information-and-support/locationsearch/734
