Number of vaccine jabs increases by 10 per cent in Lincolnshire

The number of coronavirus vaccine jabs being given out in Lincolnshire increased by nearly 10 per cent last week, according to the latest figures.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 676,851 jabs have taken place in the county between December 8 and May 9 — a further 42,145 in the last week, and nearly 10 per cent up on the 38,553 jabs given the week before.

The latest figures show that some 449,400 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose and 227,451 have been given their second.

The vaccination centre at The Meres in Grantham has given its 100,000th vaccination. (47147406)

Of those over the age of 40, a total of 397,508 have received their first vaccination and another 207,426 have had their second.

Some 51,892 people aged under 45 have received their first dose, with a further 20,025 receiving a second jab so far. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 71.3 per cent of residents have now received their first jab and 36.1 per cent their second.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 154,131 (55,727 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 122,445 (36,662 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

Grantham’s vaccination centre at the Mere’s Leisure Centre has given out 100,000 vaccinations in just five months.

The achievement comes just five months since the Meres Local Vaccination Centre opened and only eight weeks since it celebrated reaching 50,000 vaccinations.

Darren Altus, Operations Director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks said: “From the beginning when we were vaccinating people over the age of 80, to now when we’re focusing on first vaccinations for people 40 and over, as well as second doses, it has been a battle.

“It has been extremely challenging but our superb team of health professionals and volunteers here at the Meres have made it possible and fun at the same time.”

The Meres LVC is one of 13 vaccination sites across the county, and is run by both Grantham and Rural PCN, and the Sleaford PCN, a group of 16 GP practices from Grantham, Sleaford, and the surrounding area.

Dr Adriaan van Biljon, Clinical Director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network, added: “People who have been coming to the Meres for their vaccination have been, almost without exception, enormously grateful and cooperative.

“This has been hugely helpful to the team here and is something they have also experienced when vaccinating people out in the community, including in local care homes.

“Local businesses have provided invaluable support too and, of course, the role played by our local GP practices has been critical. In unprecedented times it has truly been an amazing effort.”

People aged 38 to 39 have been allowed to book their COVID-19 vaccines from Thursday.

Bookings for vaccinations opened on May 13, and 38 and 39-year-olds can sign up for their appointment on the NHS website.

Nationally, more than 67.8 per cent of people have had their first dose and 35 per cent their second.