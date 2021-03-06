A nurse with Grantham’s hospice has appealed for support after its fund-raising has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Teresa Carter works for St Barnabas Hospice with the Grantham community services team as a ‘Hospice at Home’ nurse. She is based out of St Barnabas Hospice on Barrowby Road.

Teresa has made her appeal on behalf of the hospice, not least because her father was looked after by colleagues at the ‘Hospice in the Hospital’ unit at Grantham Hospital.

The hospice is facing a crisis due to a combination of more people than ever needing care and a lack ofincome. Despite switching much of its fund-raising efforts online and running appeals to make up as much of the shortfall as possible, the hospice is now losing out on more than £1,000 per day and needs £6 million a year to run.

The charity, which operates across Lincolnshire and helps with a variety of services including palliative care, welfare and benefits, grief support and more, has set up an ‘urgent care’ appeal via the website at stbarnabashospice.co.uk/careappeal

Ongoing events that have been able to continue are still open for registration. Supporters can raise money via the hospice’s ‘Don’t Quit, Get Fit’ fitness challenge at stbarnabashospice.co.uk/dontquit or families and schools can register for a ‘Bunny Hop’ at stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/bunnyhop

She said: “Out in the community, caring in people’s own homes, you get to know people really well. I like to hear their stories, to let them know I have time and that when they want to talk to me I will listen. It gives people the confidence to know we care. That’s so important – because people are not defined by their illness.

“One thing we nurses hear from families all the time is, ‘you’re amazing – we could not have done this without you’. Or, ‘you don’t know what a relief your visit is; now I don’t feel so alone’.

“I’ve heard that so many times over the years – and I’ve always accepted it gratefully.

“I also know how absolutely true it is – because when the nurses, my colleagues, looked after my dad a couple of years ago, they lifted a massive weight off of my shoulders. Dad was a very private, proud and independent man – not keen on talking. He was an ex-paratrooper and he would always rather do things for himself and struggle than have someone’s help.

“So, when he messaged me and said, ‘I’m struggling a bit, duck’ I popped straight down to see him. And then he said, ‘I don’t think I can manage’.

“That’s when I knew I needed to do something; so I referred him to the hospice.

“He had an amazing summer with ‘the girls’ – my wonderful nursing colleagues. For six weeks they went in to support him with his personal care, to monitor his breathing and to give him the opportunity to talk about things that he wouldn’t speak with myself about.

“I used to go get his paper for him each day – but when the other nurses came in he’d ring me and say ‘Ah, I don’t need you today!’

“He was in control of how often they would visit, he regained his independence and confidence, his breathing improved, and he decided that he no longer needed any support from hospice at home. He went on to have a wonderful summer. Until one day in September when he became unwell and was admitted to hospital.

“Over the weeks his lung function continued to deteriorate; in the end, he needed full-time, specialist care. He went into the ‘Hospice in the Hospital’. The staff in the unit were amazing with my dad, myself and my family. They were so kind, caring and looked after us all so well. I slept on a bed next to my dad in his room and they supported me to care for my dad in his final days.

“I’m a trained nurse with years of experience but those final weeks with Dad were mentally and emotionally exhausting, even with St Barnabas to help me.

“I always knew that looking after someone who was dying was hard work. I always knew that your heart breaks and it’s so painful. But I don’t think you can really know until you experience it. Now I feel I have a much deeper insight into how hard it is – and how this past year has been even more difficult for so many families.

“There are some people I’m seeing now who haven’t been out since March. The social isolation has had a massive impact on people with health issues – and their families as well. I always try to allow more time to talk to people now – whether they want me to visit (in all my PPE) or just on a call.

“Today, we’ve come a long way since the early days of the pandemic – when we could only do the most essential visits. But it’s still so hard; many more people than ever are asking for our help.

“I hope, if you can, you’ll help me and my colleagues to keep caring for local families, helping to lift the weight off their shoulders when it really matters. Your support is a lifeline to so many folks; and our care – and compassion in this dire time – is absolutely crucial.”

