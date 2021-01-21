A nurse is appealing for donations of toiletries for a city hospital after an increase in patients with Covid-19.

Sarah Hodson, a nurse at Peterborough City Hospital, appealed to her local community in Colsterworth to spare shampoo and deodorants after stock ran low at the hospital.

She said: “Due to a sudden rise in Covid cases, we are beginning to run low on stock of wash stuff, shampoo, deodorant, hand creams etc, for both staff and patients, mainly within the intensive care unit, but also on other wards.

St John's the Baptist Church in Colsterworth are taking donations for the hospital.

“When caring for Covid patients we have to shower after every shift and the nurses’ skin is really taking a hit. It is also nice to treat the patients with some nice treatments of things their relatives aren’t always allowed to bring in.”

Since the appeal, Sarah has been inundated with donations.

She added: “I just want to give a massive shout out to everyone who has already donated towards my donation rally for the amazing nurses and colleagues. This has gone far bigger than I ever imagined with people donating from all around the area.

“We are still in need of face masks, face creams, lip balms, drinks etc for staff, vitamin supplements, hand creams, dry shampoo, leave in conditioner. Anything you can think of that would put a smile on the face of an exhausted nurse or their patient. It really is appreciated.”

Donations can be left in a box at St John the Baptist Church in Colsterworth .

The Rev Neil Griffiths said: “Please be generous with your gifts and donations.”