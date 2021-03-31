Headstart Nursery and Stepping Stones Pre-School, in Grantham, stepped in to raise funds for a charity that supports people with terminal illnesses and their families.

All staff were encouraged to take part in the ‘Step Challenge’ to raise funds for Marie Curie with prizes up for grabs for the staff member that achieved the most steps in March.

Then nursery that completed the most steps collectively will also be awarded with prize money of £300 to spend on nursery equipment.

Stepping Stones Nursery.

The fun didn’t not stop there. The children took part in a colour-in competition as well as a daffodil scavenger hunt to encourage more steps.

Tracy Dixon, one of the nursery managers, said: “We are great supporters of Marie Curie. This year is no different, we have just added an element of staff well-being to the activities and some friendly competition amongst the nurseries.

We hope that together we can make a difference to the lives of the people that Marie Curie supports”.

Marie Curie provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses and their families. Any money raised will fund hours of night-time nursing within the county for end of life patients within their homes.

This will provide patients with the choice to be able to stay at home with their loved ones and surroundings by their favourite things.

Lauren Alexander, community fund-raiser for Marie Curie Lincolnshire added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff and children for stepping up to support us this year. It was so lovely to hear from them – surreal at the same time as I attended their nursery when I was little. The past year has been incredibly tough for everyone and we are grateful they have thought about us as part of their well-being step challenge.”

For more information about Marie Curie, call on 07525 801531 or lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk