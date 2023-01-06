Puddleducks Pre-school and Nursery in Grantham announces 'heartbreaking' closure as a result of rising costs
A pre-school and nursery based in Grantham has closed as a result of rising costs.
Puddleducks Pre-school and Nursery, based in Welham Street, officially closed on Thursday, December 22.
A spokesperson from the nursery said: "Unfortunately due to the economy and the increasing costs we were unable to maintain the nursery, therefore we made the heartbreaking decision to close.
"All our families were incredibly supportive through this time and we would like to thank all of them for their kind words and support."
The pre-school is having a closing down sale and if anyone is interested in anything they should contact Vanessa on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/puddleducksgrantham
The pre-school first opened in 2008 and was for children aged six weeks old up to five years old.