A pre-school and nursery based in Grantham has closed as a result of rising costs.

Puddleducks Pre-school and Nursery, based in Welham Street, officially closed on Thursday, December 22.

A spokesperson from the nursery said: "Unfortunately due to the economy and the increasing costs we were unable to maintain the nursery, therefore we made the heartbreaking decision to close.

Puddleducks Pre-school and Nursery. Photo: Google Maps (61712573)

"All our families were incredibly supportive through this time and we would like to thank all of them for their kind words and support."

The pre-school is having a closing down sale and if anyone is interested in anything they should contact Vanessa on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/puddleducksgrantham

The pre-school first opened in 2008 and was for children aged six weeks old up to five years old.