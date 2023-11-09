A nursery is celebrating its recent ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Little Explorers, in Green Lane, received ‘good’ in all areas following an Ofsted inspection on September 26.

Claire Kirby, manager of Little Explorers, said it was “great” to hear the news.

Little Explorers, in Green Lane, Grantham.

She added: “We have worked really hard for this.

“We’ve had lovely feedback from our parents of how much we care for the children and how much we support them.

“It was also the first Ofsted [inspection] for quite a few staff so it was a great learning curve for us.”

In the report, it said the children who attend the nursery “settle quickly and show positive relationships with staff” and they were “supported to develop physical skills”.

The manager and staff were praised for the curriculum that “helps children to progress in their development”.

It also said the manager also “reflects on staff practice and gathers feedback from parents to help identify ongoing improvements”.

To improve, the report said the nursery could “strengthen the information gathered from parents” when the child first starts in order to help the staff understand “children’s priory learning on entry”.

It also said it could help staff to “consistently support pre-school children to take turns in conversations” and “listen to the views of others during group times”.