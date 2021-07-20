A Grantham nursery has celebrated the end of the school year with a special dinosaur themed graduation.

On Friday, July 16, the staff at Woodlands Nursery surprised their pre-school class with a party tea and graduation.

There were 15 graduates, who each dressed in graduation robes and hats to receive a certificate outside whilst their parents sung graduation songs.

As dinosaurs are very popular with the class, the nursery decided to make this year's graduation dinosaur themed.

Pre-school room leader, May Burton, said: "We had lots of games and then one one of our members of staff dressed up in a big six foot dinosaur costume, so they were all very excited that a dinosaur came to visit.

"It's always a sad time of year as I'm going to miss them all, but I'm very proud, and they are all ready for school."