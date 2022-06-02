A day nursery celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with a picnic and games.

Newton House Day Nursery, located on Dysart Road, Grantham held the picnic on Wednesday June 1.

Bev Rippin, who works at the nursery said: "There was music, face painting, food, bingo, dominoes, scavenger hunt, ice castles, jewellery and crown making, painting and colouring and dress up, to name some of the many activities we had!

The Newton House Day Nursery celebrated the upcoming Jubilee with a picnic, games and music on Wednesday June 1. (57066803)

"It was a lovely time had by all.

"British values are imbedded throughout nursery.

The children already learn about democracy, individual liberty, rule of law and mutual respect and tolerance.

"Her Majesty The Queens Platinum Jubilee gave us a perfect opportunity to teach the children further about our heritage and celebrate achievements.

"It was also very important to us to say a big thank you to our families by putting on this event to encourage connections and celebrate community."

Children and their parents were invited to the picnic celebrate the Jubilee.

If you would like to find out more about the Newton House Day Nursery, you can find out here.

