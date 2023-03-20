A nursery invited parents to celebrate Mother's Day with their children.

Woodlands Nursery, in Grantham, invited the children's parents for a celebration day on Friday, March 17.

Phoebe Hall, of Woodlands Nursery, said: "We wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day, so we held a cakes and craft afternoon for parents to come into nursery with their child and enjoy doing some little crafts and a bit of cake.

Woodlands Nursery invited mother's and grandmas to celebrate Mother's Day. (63074887)

"We had lots of mummy's and grandmas come and they all said how much they enjoyed it."

Woodlands Nursery is based in Belton Woods Hotel.

For more information on Woodlands Nursery, contact them on 01476 514347, Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 5.30pm.