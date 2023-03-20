Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Woodlands Nursery in Grantham celebrates Mother's Day with crafts and cake

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:31, 20 March 2023
 | Updated: 09:32, 20 March 2023

A nursery invited parents to celebrate Mother's Day with their children.

Woodlands Nursery, in Grantham, invited the children's parents for a celebration day on Friday, March 17.

Phoebe Hall, of Woodlands Nursery, said: "We wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day, so we held a cakes and craft afternoon for parents to come into nursery with their child and enjoy doing some little crafts and a bit of cake.

Woodlands Nursery invited mother's and grandmas to celebrate Mother's Day. (63074887)
Woodlands Nursery invited mother's and grandmas to celebrate Mother's Day. (63074887)

"We had lots of mummy's and grandmas come and they all said how much they enjoyed it."

Woodlands Nursery is based in Belton Woods Hotel.

Woodlands Nursery invited mother's and grandmas to celebrate Mother's Day. (63074890)
Woodlands Nursery invited mother's and grandmas to celebrate Mother's Day. (63074890)
Woodlands Nursery invited mother's and grandmas to celebrate Mother's Day. (63074893)
Woodlands Nursery invited mother's and grandmas to celebrate Mother's Day. (63074893)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074896)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074896)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074899)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074899)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074902)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074902)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074905)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074905)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074908)
Woodlands Nursery held a day of crafts and cakes for Mother's Day. (63074908)

For more information on Woodlands Nursery, contact them on 01476 514347, Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 5.30pm.

Grantham Human Interest Quirky Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE