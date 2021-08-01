A nursery class of 2021 has celebrated the end of term with a graduation and prom.

Serendipitys Day Nursery in Grantham has said goodbye to its class of 2021, which included 10 graduates.

The celebrations took place on Saturday, July 24, with all the children arriving at 10.30am for a day of fun.

Deputy Manager, Theresa Brown said: "The children have been through some difficult and challenging times in the last 16 months, with Covid 19, lockdown, home learning, then returning to normality. They have done so with such courage and bravery, we are so proud of each and everyone of them.

"Some of them have been here since babies, you form a bond, and the parents become your family because you're with them for nearly four years, it was a very emotional day.

"We wish our graduates lots of luck for their future as they start a new chapter in their lives, we also look forward to a new year with children transitioning to preschool and watching them flourish."

The day began with classic party games, including pass the parcel and musical statues, and was followed by party food.

After this the children who were not graduating went home, and those graduating were joined by their parents for a graduation ceremony.

