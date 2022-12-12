Nursery children visited a care home for a day of Christmas fun.

Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham were treated to a special visit from the children at Beacon Lane Day nursery.

The children and residents sang Christmas songs and discussed what they have asked Santa for Christmas.

Before they went back to nursery, resident Winnie handed out bags of reindeer food for all of the children to sprinkle in their gardens on Christmas Eve.

Activity coordinator Courtney Doncaster said: “It was lovely to see how much joy the children bring to the residents.

"A big thank you to all the children for coming."