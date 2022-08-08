The Woodlands Nursery in Grantham held its graduation for its preschool leavers.

The children dressed in their hats and gowns for a special graduation to mark the end of their time at preschool.

Phoebe Hall, who works at the nursery, said: "Parents, siblings and grandparents came to watch their child get a certificate for completing preschool.

The children at Woodlands Nursery celebrated their graduation. (58315906)

"We sang two songs, one called the time has come and we sang it while doing sign language and the other song which was we will rock this.

"All of the ladies are so proud of the preschoolers and they will be missed so much.

"We wish them all the best for the future."

The event took place on Friday, July 15.