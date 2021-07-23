A Grantham nursery hosted a workshop where the children were introduced to some live animals, including a snake.

Today (Friday), Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery Ltd on Welham Street welcomed ZooLabUk in for a hands on experience for the children.

The workshop featured snakes, cockroaches, tarantula, millipede, lizards and a few fluffy animals.

Puddleducks Nursery welcomed ZooLabUk in for a hands on experience for the children. (49504243)

Vanessa Neale, MD of Puddleducks, said: "The children had a great experience where they were offered the opportunity to hold certain animals or stroke them.

"We had children from 10 months old to school leavers.

"This supported the children's confidence and social skills as they were able to ask questions to find out more about each animal."

One child asked "what happens if a Cockroach is in water?" and he loved the response of "They can hold their breathe for one hour and walk along the floor".

Vanessa added: "We found that a lot of the children who are usually quiet really got involved at wanting to hold the animals.

"We also have spaces available for children from September."

Find out more about Puddleducks Nursery at www.facebook.com/puddleducksgrantham.

