Children have celebrated the end of their time at nursery with a prom and graduation.

The children from Serendiptys Day Nursery in North Parade, Grantham, had the special celebration on Saturday (July 23).

Theresa Brown, who works at the nursery, said: "It’s always a sad time as we wish our pre-school good luck as they are about to embark on the next chapter in their lives.

"Some of them have been with us since they were 10 months old, so we get very attached to them and their families.

"We are like one big family who over the last couple of years have gone through some pretty tough times with the global pandemic, but it just made us even more grateful for the amazing support our parents show us."