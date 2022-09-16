A nursery in Grantham has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by creating a memorial.

Children from the Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre in Boothby Pagnell have been learning about the Queen since she passed away on Thursday, September 8.

They have also created a memorial to honour her memory.

A memorial to the Queen. (59364616)

A spokesperson from the nursery, said: "The children have all enjoyed learning more about the wonderful things she did for our country and as a whole nursery we have created a memorial as a way to remember her and each room has contributed something to the display.

"There is a range of work including observational drawings, poems, crowns and so much more.

A memorial to the Queen. (59364667)

"This is displayed in our front entrance for all our parents and families to see.

"As one little boy so beautifully put, thank you for being our Queen, you will be missed.

A memorial to the Queen. (59364754)

A memorial to the Queen. (59364964)

A memorial to the Queen. (59364622)

"From all of us at Great Wood Farm, thank you Your Majesty for all your years of service to our country."