Nursery children were visited by a PCSO, and were given a hands on workshop with the equipment, uniform and vehicles.

This morning (Tuesday) Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery on Welham Street, Grantham, welcomed their local PCSO, Shannon Rogers.

Usually, PCSO Rogers would visit Puddleducks throughout the year, helping with themes of the week, such as "People Who Help Us" and "Road Safety".

The children with PCSO Rogers. (49853270)

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, it had been months since the last visit and, according to Puddleducks MD, Vanessa Neale, the children were "really excited to see PCSO Rogers again".

Vanessa continued: "PCSO Rogers came to do a tutorial and workshop for the children during summer half term. All children loved being able to have a hands on workshop with the equipment, uniform and vehicles.

"PCSO Rogers demonstrated the equipment that she uses in her day to day job and let the children also have a go."

Puddleducks Nursery were joined by a PCSO for a workshop. (49853299)

The children were then asked if they would like to have a go at being a PCSO and they were allowed try on the uniform, before role-playing what they thought the police did.

After this, the children went out to the police van which was parked in the garden. They were able to watch the lights and hear the sirens, as well as being able to sit in the van.

Vanessa added: "The children really loved this and they asked PCSO Rogers lots of questions, which she was super at replying and helping them learn the information.

"We now have some more visits booked in and we can't wait to see her in the near future, we have September spaces available for all all aged children both funded and private if they would like to join us."

The children enjoying trying on the uniform. (49853308)

Puddleducks Nursery were joined by a PCSO for a workshop. (49853311)

The children enjoying trying on the uniform. (49853314)

The children enjoying trying on the uniform. (49853305)

Puddleducks Nursery were joined by a PCSO for a workshop. (49853302)