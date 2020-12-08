Nursery collects bumper donation for Grantham Passage

Youngsters at an award-winning Grantham nursery have been collecting essential items for a homelessness charity.

Staff and families at Albion House Day Nursery, on Albion Street, have been putting together a bumper donation of non-perishable food and toiletries for Grantham Passage, a charity dedicated to helping the vulnerable, disadvantaged and homeless in and around the local area.

Nursery owner Mel Hart has been overwhelmed with the generosity and support shown from parents, especially after a difficult year.

Youngsters at Albion House Day Nursery have been collecting items for charity. (43381688)

She said: “As a nursery we have supported Grantham Passage as our chosen local charity for the past four years, and will continue to do so.

“This year has been so hard for so many people and through this tough time the support has been more generous than ever.

“With the financial donations we have decided to support some Grantham families which will benefit them throughout the festive period and hopefully give them a Christmas they otherwise wouldn’t be able to have.”

Esther Maddison, a volunteer at the Grantham Passage and who also works at the nursery as part of the relief staff, is delighted with the bumper collection.

She said: “Many thanks for everyone’s kind donations. We are always well supported, especially at this time of year, but this year has been exceptional. We thank everyone at Albion House Nursery for their support.”

Mel added: “So far we have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity and it is looking like we will be able to help more than one family as we had originally intended to. That means so much to us.

“Our families at Albion House are our extended family and it truly warms my heart that they will help others in need, especially after this difficult year.”

The nursery are also acting as a drop-off point for food and toiletries for the Grantham Passage.

Mel added: “If anyone would also like to make a donation, these can also be taken to the nursery and we will hand it to the Passage.”