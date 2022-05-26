Nursery children have been busy collecting items for the Grantham foodbank.

Altogether, the children of Puddleducks Pre-school and Nursery raised 42kg of food, and were later sent a certificate from Brian Hanbury who runs the foodbank.

Vanessa Neale, manager of Puddleducks said: "We've always done this since pre-covid, but we saw a post that the foodbank was short in certain areas and the weeks we saw the post, we noticed it was more to do with younger children.

The children of Puddleducks Pre-School and Nursery with the food they collected for the local foodbank. (56913750)

"So, we thought it would be really nice as a nursery community to do it from children to other children.

"It was also really nice we could talk to the nursery children, and show them how important it is to help other people.

"They went home to their parents and they seemed really excited which was really nice."

The nursery also collect for the food bank yearly near Christmas.

If you would like to find out more about the nursery, you can find them on their Facebook page here.