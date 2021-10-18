A nursery have donated their bumper Harvest collection to the Grantham Foodbank.

Staff, parents and youngsters at Children 1st nursery on Trent Road, collected 68kg of food and essential items to the foodbank in time for their harvest appeal.

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury was delighted with the donation and thanked the nursery for their generosity.

Harvest and Children 1st (52302577)

He said: “This will help us restore dignity and put smiles on local families faces. This will work alongside our program that provides emergency food when people find themselves at their point of crisis.”

Deputy manager Sammi Penn-Berkeley thanked parents for their generosity.

She added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all our parents and staff who have donated to our collection for the local food bank.

“Your generosity is amazing and we are sure lots of families will benefit from the items you brought in.”