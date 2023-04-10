Nursery staff and children got in the Easter spirit last week.

Last week, Woodlands Nursery, in Grantham, held an Easter competition and children and staff also made Easter bonnets.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: "We had an amazing turn out and so many children bought in bonnets that they had made at home.

Children at Woodlands Nursery dressed in their Easter bonnets (63461422)

"Each room (baby room, toddler room and preschool room) and staff all had a first, second and third prize. Well done everyone.

"From everyone at Woodlands Nursery, we hope you have a lovely Easter."

Children at Woodlands Nursery dressed in their Easter bonnets (63461427)

Children at Woodlands Nursery dressed in their Easter bonnets (63461430)

Woodlands Nursery is located in Belton Woods Hotel.