A Grantham nursery joined forces with other nurseries, pre-schools and childminders around the country to celebrate the work of the early years workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Children and staff at Children 1st Grantham, on Trent Road, took part in ‘Thumbs up for Early Years’, an initiative that aims to highlight the dedication and commitment shown by childcare workers across the country.

To celebrate the outstanding efforts of early years educators, who have provided essential stability and support to families throughout the pandemic, the sector asked members of the community including parents, colleagues and practitioners to share a photo of themselves using the hashtag #thumbsupforearlyyears.

Thumbs up for Children 1st (44596103)

Paula Bunn, manager at Children 1st Grantham, has been impressed with the commitment shown from staff throughout the pandemic.

She said: “Nurseries and early years settings have been open throughout the pandemic and without this support it is clear children’s early education would have suffered and parents would have struggled to work.

“I would like to thank the staff at Grantham personally for their hard work and commitment during challenging times.”

Thumbs up for Children 1st (44596136)

Thumbs up for Children 1st (44596126)