A nursery had “great fun” on its grandparents day.

Alongside its grandparents day, Woodlands Nursery, based in Belton Woods Hotel, also held a cake and crafts event last Friday (September 29).

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “We all had great fun decorating biscuits, colouring, making medals and planting seeds.

“The children's grandparents came for a wonderful time and the children gave them their lovely cards and gifts they had been making.

“We would like to wish our children's grandparents a wonderful grandparents day from all at Woodlands Nursery.”