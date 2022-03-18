Serendipitys Day Nursery has wacky hair for Red Nose Day
Published: 16:48, 18 March 2022
| Updated: 16:49, 18 March 2022
Nursery staff and children raised money for Red Nose Day with a hair-raising idea.
Staff and children at Serendipitys Day Nursery, on North Parade, decided to have wacky hairstyles to raise money.
A total of £40 has been raised thanks to the amazing donations from families.
Are you raising money for Comic Relief? Send in your pictures and a few details of what you have been doing to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk