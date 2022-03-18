Nursery staff and children raised money for Red Nose Day with a hair-raising idea.

Staff and children at Serendipitys Day Nursery, on North Parade, decided to have wacky hairstyles to raise money.

A total of £40 has been raised thanks to the amazing donations from families.

Children and staff from Serendipitys Day nursery North Parade (55546878)

Are you raising money for Comic Relief? Send in your pictures and a few details of what you have been doing to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk