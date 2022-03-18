Home   News   Article

Serendipitys Day Nursery has wacky hair for Red Nose Day

By Laycie Beck
laycie.beck@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:48, 18 March 2022
 | Updated: 16:49, 18 March 2022

Nursery staff and children raised money for Red Nose Day with a hair-raising idea.

Staff and children at Serendipitys Day Nursery, on North Parade, decided to have wacky hairstyles to raise money.

A total of £40 has been raised thanks to the amazing donations from families.

Children and staff from Serendipitys Day nursery North Parade (55546878)
