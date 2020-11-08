A Grantham nursery has been rated as one of the top 20 nurseries in the East Midlands for the third year running.

Albion House Day Nursery, in Albion Street, received the award from a leading day nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, and is the only Grantham nursery to win in this category.

The award highlights the most recommended nurseries in each region of the UK and is based solely on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

Albion House day nursery has been awarded one of the Top 20 Recommended Nurseries in the East Midlands. (42926011)

Owner Mel Hart, who took over the nursery 15 years ago, said: “I am very proud to have achieved this award for the third year running. I love that our reviews have given us a score of 10 out of 10. It means so much as the reviews are from parents who know us well.

“We do not enter this as a competition as such, it is simply that we have one of the highest scores from a review website that we are registered with.”

Despite Covid-19 presenting some challenges, Mel is positive about the nursery’s future.

She added: “I have owned Albion House for almost 15 years and feel that we are going from strength to strength. Even with this difficult year and some nurseries having to close under financial pressure, we have fought our way through and are still going strong.”

Fore more information, call: 01476 562078.