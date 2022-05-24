Members of staff at a Grantham nursery are taking on a month long charity walking challenge.

From Sunday, May 1 until Wednesday, June 1, several members of staff at Stepping Stones Nursery and Pre-School are taking on the walking challenge to raise funds for Grantham Disabled Children's Society.

The staff are keeping a daily record of their steps and will be revealing a grant total once the challenge has been completed.

Stepping Stones Nursery at Grantham Carnival in August 2021. (49775590)

Nursery manager, Nicky, explained that a charity challenge is "something that we like to do annually, and this year we have chosen the Grantham Disabled Children's Society."

She continued: "What we are doing as staff is we are still working but trying to get our steps in by walking to work, and walking around in work, then walking home and in the evening.

"One of our members of staff actually climbed Ben Nevis ths week, she did it with her mum up in Scotland.

"Most of our staff have been walking with their families and walking their dog"

If you wish to donate you can find the group's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/darryl-blair-4