Staff at a Grantham nursery have raised £365 for charity after walking more than two million steps.

The staff at Stepping Stones Nursery in Agnes Street set themselves a challenge to complete as many steps as possible in a 32-day period. They started their challenge on Sunday, May 1.

They raised the money for Grantham Disabled Children Society. A Just Giving page was set up and the team began their challenge, visiting various location across the UK, including Southport and Ben Nevis, as well as walking around the Grantham area.

Stepping Stones Nursery presents £365 to Grantham Disabled Children Society after its walking challenge. (57275381)

GDCS is a local society that helps supports local families and siblings who have children with additional needs. They provide social events for the group.

Nicky and Brianna from the nursery visited GDCS at Jump Revolution on Sunday (June 12) to meet the members and present a cheque for £365. The staff completed a total of 2,159,163 steps

Darryl Blair, of GDCS, said: "The trustees of GDCS would like to thank Nicky and the team for their efforts and hope they don’t have too many blisters!

"The money raised will be used to help subsidise future events for the members."

If you would like more details and contact information for GDCS, go to their GDCS information Facebook page or Twitter @GDCS2013.