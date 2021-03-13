A nursery hosted a giant birthday party for all of their children who haven't been able to celebrate their special day.

Many young children at the Railway Children's Day Nursery in Creeton have gone without nursery, play dates, days out and parties for almost a year.

Therefore the nursery decided to throw them all a big birthday party in their bubble, as some children have gone two years without one now.

The nursery children enjoyed their first big birthday party in almost a year. (45096074)

They hired bouncy castles, a ball pit, soft play, ride on toys and a mini roller coaster from It’s Funtime Party Hire in Bourne.

Colsterworth McDonald's also donated Happy Meal boxes, cups and straws for the children to enjoy a homemade happy meal.

The Castle Inn pub in Castle Bytham generously donated some sausage rolls, freshly baked from their pub, as well as some chocolate tea cakes and lollies for the children’s party bags, which staff made up for them all to take home.

The nursery hired a ball pit and soft play. (45096071)

Donna Goring, manager of the Railway Nursery, said: "This year has been a very trying year for everybody and we have all thanked the key workers from NHS staff to grocery store workers but we haven’t thanked the children enough for bearing the burden of what has been put on their shoulders this year.

"The children had a fantastic time together some even dressing up as we certainly feel they are our little superheroes and it was our way of saying thank you to all of them and well done for all their hard work adapting to so many changes over the last year. "