More news, no ads

A nursery is holding a family fun day to raise money to send children to a pantomime.

Newton House Day Nursery will hold a family friendly fun event on November 13 between 10.00am and 12 noon to celebrate its third anniversary.

A range of activities will be available, including a bouncy castle, scavenger hunt and a yoga session.

Newton House Day Nursery, image via Google Streetview (52845634)

The nursery management team are hoping to use the money raised from the fun day to go towards the children attending a pantomime this Christmas.

The event is free to enter, and will be held at Newton House Day Nursery, situated at 111 Dysart Road, Grantham.

To find out more, visit: www.alpha-nurseries.co.uk/newton-house-day-nursery.php