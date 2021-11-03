Grantham nursery to hold family day to raise money for a pantomime trip
Published: 15:07, 03 November 2021
| Updated: 15:08, 03 November 2021
A nursery is holding a family fun day to raise money to send children to a pantomime.
Newton House Day Nursery will hold a family friendly fun event on November 13 between 10.00am and 12 noon to celebrate its third anniversary.
A range of activities will be available, including a bouncy castle, scavenger hunt and a yoga session.
The nursery management team are hoping to use the money raised from the fun day to go towards the children attending a pantomime this Christmas.
The event is free to enter, and will be held at Newton House Day Nursery, situated at 111 Dysart Road, Grantham.
To find out more, visit: www.alpha-nurseries.co.uk/newton-house-day-nursery.php