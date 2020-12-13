Youngsters at a Grantham nursery have been collecting food and essential items for charity.

Staff and children at Children 1st Nursery, on Trent Road, started their bumper collection for Grantham Foodbank last month, to learn more about sharing and giving to others less fortunate. Paula Bunn, manager at Children 1st Grantham, sprearheaded the collection.

She said: “The children have really enjoyed bringing in various items for the foodbank and have been learning all about sharing and giving. We are very proud of them and thankful to our wonderful families for donating so much to our collection. The foodbank were really grateful and said a big thank you to us.”

Youngsters at Children 1st have been collecting for Grantham Foodbank. (43462869)

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury added: “The great thing about this individual donation is that it comes from the youngest in our communities. It helps to build a giving caring nature for our future teenagers and grown ups. It shows our futures are in good hands.”