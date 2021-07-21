Preschoolers at a Grantham nursery donned traditional cap and gowns for their graduation ceremony this week.

The celebrations took place at Children 1st on Trent Road, on Tuesday.

Parents and carers of the youngsters were invited to watch the children sing 'Reach for the Stars' and 'You've got a friend in me,' as they prepared to leave ahead of starting primary school in September.

Youngsters graduated from Children 1st this week. (49427475)

Nursery manager Paula Bunn said it's been an emotional week for everyone involved after a challenging year.

She added: "The last 16 months have been really challenging and our wonderful children have adapted brilliantly to the changes they faced.

" It was lovely to be able to invite parents in to enjoy the occasion and we wish all the children lots of luck on their next chapter of life at school."

