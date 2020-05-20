A Grantham nursery transformed into a cinema last week to provide some light entertainment during lockdown.

Youngsters at Children 1st Nursery, in Trent Road, Grantham, tucked into a variety of traditional movie refreshments including popcorn, crisps and drinks at the mock cinema, which had been set up in the pre-school room.

After collecting their home-made tickets from the ‘kiosk’, the staff members and children all settled down on cushions and beanbags to watch ‘The Land Before Time’ film to coincide with their current dinosaur topic.