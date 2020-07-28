Ancaster nursery youngsters enjoy colourful send-off
Published: 12:03, 28 July 2020
| Updated: 12:05, 28 July 2020
Youngsters at a village nursery enjoyed a rainbow-themed leaving party earlier this month before they start school in September.
Pre-schoolers at Ancaster Village Nursery and Forest School dressed in their brightest outfits and tucked into rainbow-coloured cake and a variety of colourful sweet treats.
Nursery manager Michelle Webster said: “We had to think outside of the box as we would normally invite all pre-school leavers and their parents to the party.
