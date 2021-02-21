Youngsters at a Grantham nursery enjoyed a pampering session at their very own spa day.

Babies and children at My Nursery, on Conduit Lane, were treated to a variety of relaxing treatments including foot baths, massages and even a nail salon, as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.

Manager Roxanne Warner helped to organise the therapeutic sessions for the tots.

Babies spa day at My Nursery. (44277117)

She said: “We thought it would be nice to create a relaxing and therapeutic day for the children to boost those positive endorphins. We feel that mental health is so important.

“Everyone needs time to wind down, relax and be pampered, and we want to support the children with supporting their own mental health from their early years so we regularly do breathing exercises and yoga sessions too.

“Each room did their own take on it based on the children’s ages and interests. The children responded really well to it, they especially enjoyed the sensory experience and the foot baths and foot massages in baby room and toddler room, and the pre-school children loved the nail bar and choosing the colours for the nails.”

Babies spa day at My Nursery. (44277127)

Children’s Mental Health Week 2021 took place from February 1 to 7. It was first launched in 2015 to shine a spotlight on the importance of children and young people’s mental health. This year’s theme was ‘Express Yourself’ with youngsters being encouraged to find ways to share feelings, thoughts, or ideas, through creativity.

My Nursery Spa Day. (44466962)

For more details, visit www.childrensmentalhealthweek.org.uk