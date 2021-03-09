A village nursery has filmed a series of lambing videos to help create a better understanding of life on a farm.

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Boothby Pagnell, is home to 120 sheep and wanted to give a rare insight into lambing time on a farm.

Manager Kate Robinson said: “Farmer Brian’s sheep started lambing last month. This year we decided to make some lambing update videos to share with our families on facebook. We thought it would be a lovely way to help give a greater understanding to lambing time on a farm.”

Lambing time at Great Wood Farm EYC. (44995858)

Youngsters at the nursery regularly visit and bottle feed the lambs with some even witnessing lambs being born.

Kate added: “This real life learning gives great experiential learning as the children observe and discuss what they see, making sense of a life cycle of a lamb to a sheep. The videos are also beneficial to the wider community as we have our 1,000 facebook followers, to help them gain an insight into their community and connect to where food comes from.”

Lambing time at Great Wood Farm EYC. (44995943)