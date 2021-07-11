Children at a Grantham nursery have had their work published in a poetry book.

Talented youngsters at the Children 1st Grantham nursery, in Trent Road, entered poems to a poetry competition as part of the Young Writers Initiative.

Young Writers is an organisation that runs national writing competitions for schools and nurseries throughout the academic year. Each competition they offer has a different theme and can vary between poems or stories and are set for different key stages.

After learning all about rhyme and rhythm, children in Early Years at the nursery each wrote a poem called ‘All About Me’ celebrating their favourite things and what makes them unique.

Their poems stood out so much that some of the children were chosen to have their work published in the Young Writers Anthology 2021.

Paula Bunn, manager at Children 1st Grantham, was delighted with the budding writers’ success at such a young age.

She said: “They were all very proud of their achievements and really excited to see their work published in an actual book.

“Each of our story areas across the nursery now has their very own copy of the book. Very well done Early Years.”

