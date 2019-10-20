Home   News   Article

Nursery youngsters make generous donation to Grantham Foodbank

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:00, 20 October 2019

Youngsters at Puddleducks Nursery on Welham Street, Grantham, donated enough food items to Grantham Foodbank to support 20 local families.

They collected the items during their ‘Helping Others’ week this month in which the children learnt about what they can do to be kind and help others.

Nursery manager Vanessa Neale said: “Lots of families got involved and we were able to donate 54 items to the foodbank, who we hope to support again.”

Youngsters have donated items to Grantham Foodbank. (19350608)
