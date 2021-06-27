Hard-working nursing staff at the chemotherapy unit at Grantham Hospital were treated to a buffet lunch at the weekend.

Local fund-raiser Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, organised the treat after receiving sponsorship from Andrew Vangasse, owner of Spraytech, based in Alma Park, Grantham.

Rob was inspired to organise the surprise lunch after being contacted by a friend, Rachael Bradley, who is going through the final stages of her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Hospital staff were treated to a buffet lunch from Rob Dixon. (48478172)

He said: “It was Rachael who requested whether it would possible for me to arrange a buffet as the treatment she has received over the last year has been amazing.

“They were so grateful for the sponsored lunch, which had been made fresh by the staff at Finkins Cafe.

“It was well deserved for the amazing work they do for the people of Grantham and surrounding areas.

“Out of the small amount of donated money that I had left I also bought them some chocolate biscuits to fill up their biscuit tin for their refreshment breaks.”