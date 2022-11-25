An oak tree has been planted near Grantham to mark National Tree Week.

The tree was planted yesterday (Thursday) at Londonthorpe Woods, which is owned by the Grantham-based Woodland Trust.

CEO of the Woodland Trust, Darren Moorcroft, and the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, planted the tree.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal plants an oak tree at Londonthorpe Woods with the help of Woodland Trust CEO Darren Moorcroft. Photo: The Woodland Trust (60893529)

The planting was to coincide with, and celebrate, National Tree Week, an initiative by the Tree Council which runs from November 26 to December 4, highlighting the start of tree planting season.

Coun Jeal said: "After planting a tree in Londonthorpe woods, I visited the Woodland Trust HQ in Grantham to thank more of the staff for the important work they do.

"Grantham is proud to be the home of such an influential and eminent conservation charity."

The ceremony also recognised the Woodland Trust's connection to Grantham, given the long-standing presence of its offices in the town where it relocated in 1978.