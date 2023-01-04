A council is set to repair potholes in a road but says a clean-up operation will take place first to remove "obscene graffiti" featuring “abusive language”.

On January 1, residents woke up to see messages sprayed on Ermine Street in Ancaster demanding the potholes were fixed, including 'fix me', 'I'm f***ed' and 'road tax?'.

The council says 23 faults have been reported since December 23 but no complaints have been received about the potholes.

The message left on the potholed Ermine Street in Ancaster. Photo: Steve Cullington (61621298)

Lincolnshire County Council said crews should arrive "anytime now" to temporarily fill in the holes, which it says have been made worse by recent weather.

LCC also plans to rebuild the entire surface from March 23, costing £250,000.

The portfolio holder for highways Councillor Richard Davies has criticised the person who vandalised the road as being responsible for diverting money away from repairs.

He said: “What a shame that somebody has defaced a part of our county with graphic terms of this nature.

"We will be sending out a clean-up crew to take care of this as much as possible, as soon as we can. But it’s worth noting that by doing so, some of the vital funds that we need to put into road repairs such as these will have to be diverted to cover the clean-up costs.

"We can’t leave this graffiti as it is and have this abusive language on Lincolnshire roads. It is simply not acceptable for the residents, families and businesses in the area."

Coun Davies also alluded to verbal abuse received by workers as they measured up for repairs.

He said: "The damage to the road surface has become worse over the recent very cold snap with some temporary repair works being lifted out of the holes as traffic drove over them.

“We have a crew going to site as soon as possible to make further temporary repairs to the parts worst affected, these works were measured up and ordered before the graffiti happened and when our officers went on site to do this, they were met with verbal abuse - which is something we will absolutely not tolerate.

“In terms of a more thorough repair which will involve a rebuild of the entire surface, this is planned to happen from March 23 this year. In real terms, this obscene graffiti doesn’t change anything other than it’s something that we are now going to have to spend crucial money to try and clean up.

"We’d already decided on this week’s works before the paint happened and since last year we have been very clear about the surface rebuild happening in the first quarter of 2023."

The potholes have resulted in a woman being tipped out of her wheelchair on Boxing Day.

The woman did not obtain any injuries.