Home   News   Article

Off-duty hospital worker praised for performing CPR on man who collapsed in Grantham street

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:51, 27 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:54, 27 May 2020

An off-duty hospital practitioner helped save the life of a man after he collapsed in the street.

Abi Coates, of William Street, Grantham, was walking along Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on Thursday afternoon when she saw the man lying on the ground.

A crowd of people had already arrived on the scene and an elderly man was attempting to perform CPR on the stricken man.

Read more
GranthamHealth

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE