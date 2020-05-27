Off-duty hospital worker praised for performing CPR on man who collapsed in Grantham street
Published: 10:51, 27 May 2020
| Updated: 10:54, 27 May 2020
An off-duty hospital practitioner helped save the life of a man after he collapsed in the street.
Abi Coates, of William Street, Grantham, was walking along Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on Thursday afternoon when she saw the man lying on the ground.
A crowd of people had already arrived on the scene and an elderly man was attempting to perform CPR on the stricken man.
